Cardi B Reveals She’s Having ‘Technical Difficulties’ With Her New Music: ‘I’m Gonna Give It to Ya, OK?’

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

On Tuesday (May 17), Cardi B hopped on to address her fans’ complaints that her new music isn’t coming fast enough for their liking.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking sh– like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,'” she said in a voice note recorded for the Bardi Gang. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The rapper continued, promising: “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

Indeed, it’s been more than four years since Cardi released her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which went on to become the first female rap album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards since 2003 and won the trophy for best rap album. Meanwhile, her last one-off single was “Up,” which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its February 2021 release.

Since then, the superstar has collaborated with Normani (“Wild Side”), Lizzo (“Rumors”), Summer Walker and SZA (“Still Over It”) and newcomer Kay Flock (“Shake It” with Dougie B and Bory3000).

Listen to Cardi’s full voice note below.