×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Cardi B Reveals She’s Having ‘Technical Difficulties’ With Her New Music: ‘I’m Gonna Give It to Ya, OK?’

The rapper promised she could explain more to her fans once the yet-untitled project is released.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. John Shearer/GI

On Tuesday (May 17), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to address her fans’ complaints that her new music isn’t coming fast enough for their liking.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking sh– like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,'” she said in a voice note recorded for the Bardi Gang. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The rapper continued, promising: “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

Related

Cardi B and Normani on 'Cardi

Cardi B Takes a Destructive Swing at Tennis on New 'Cardi Tries' Episode: Exclusive Clip

Explore

Explore

Cardi B

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Indeed, it’s been more than four years since Cardi released her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which went on to become the first female rap album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards since 2003 and won the trophy for best rap album. Meanwhile, her last one-off single was “Up,” which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its February 2021 release.

Since then, the superstar has collaborated with Normani (“Wild Side”), Lizzo (“Rumors”), Summer Walker and SZA (“Still Over It”) and newcomer Kay Flock (“Shake It” with Dougie B and Bory3000).

Listen to Cardi’s full voice note below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad