Cardi B Teases Big Things Are Coming ‘This Summer’: ‘You Guys Can Expect a Lot From Me’

Right now, Cardi B‘s main focus is on her Whipshots venture — but not for long. At least, the rapper certainly made it sound like new music is on its way, teasing that some major money moves were in the works in a new interview.

“You guys can expect a lot from me this summer,” she told Rolling Stone, which noted that Cardi was referring to music and other projects, at a Monday (May 22) event premiering a new flavor of her vodka-infused whipped cream products.

“I promise,” she added.

A new song from Cardi would mark the Grammy winner’s first proper release since July, when she dropped “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk. In 2022, she also guested on songs by Rosalia, GloRilla and Summer Walker.

As far as LPs go, though, fans have been waiting for a new album from Cardi for much longer. Last month marked five years since her debut record, Invasion of Privacy ,dropped in 2018, and there’s still no sign that a sophomore follow-up in on its way. That’s not to say that she’s been completely off the rap radar between then and now, though. Since Invasion, she’s scored two No. 1 songs with 2020’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has given clues about her new music. In recent months, she’s noted to fans that she’s been hard at work in and out of the studio. And in December, she said she had high hopes of putting out an album this year.

“I have no choice — I have to put it out,” she said on The Breakfast Club. “I have, like, a couple of songs that are, like, definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.”

“I gotta put it out next year,” she added at the time, admitting that something was still “missing” from the work in progress.