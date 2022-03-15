Cardi B Shows Unexpected Love for My Chemical Romance: ‘They Don’t Make Music Like This Anymore’

Cardi B and Starco Brands launch Whipshots at The Goodtime Hotel on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Welcome to Cardi B‘s black parade! On Tuesday (March 15), the superstar showed some surprising love for My Chemical Romance on social media.

“They don’t make music like this anymore,” the “WAP” rapper tweeted, sharing a snippet of the music video for the emo rock band’s 2004 single “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” In the clip, the Gerard Way-led quintet star as outcasts at a fictional high school, who eventually face off in a showdown with the popular kids armed with croquet mallets straight out of 1989’s Heathers.

The song was the lead single off My Chemical Romance’s sophomore studio album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, which also contained highlights “Thank You for the Venom,” “Helena” and “The Ghost of You.”

While some followers wholeheartedly agreed with Cardi about the rockers, others were quick to turn the conversation back to the rapper’s own musical output. “Cardi are you about to be in your emo era?” one fan wrote, while another tweeted, “Remember when you used to release music? We miss that.”

Not that the Grammy winner hasn’t been busy with other things on her plate these days. Last week, she gave fans the briefest of glimpse at her 6-month-old son, courtesy of a super-zoomed in picture of his eye. Meanwhile, her planned leading role in feature film Assisted Living has reportedly been scrapped due to conflicts with her “overextended” schedule.

Meanwhile, as fans eagerly await Cardi’s follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, her last proper solo single was “Up,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2021. Since then, she’s also collaborated with Normani (“Wild Side”) and Lizzo (“Rumors”), but has yet to release any new music in 2022.

Check out Cardi’s appreciation for My Chemical Romance below.