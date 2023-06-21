Cardi B Has Thoughts About Missing Titan Sub Billionaire’s Stepson Attending Blink-182 Concert

Amid the ongoing search to locate and rescue five people aboard the Titanic submersible that went missing earlier this week, one of the crewmember’s stepson came under fire for attending a Blink-182 concert in San Diego.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B was among those who took to social media to share her thoughts on British billionaire Hamish Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz, posting a video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 20) and telling the camera, “People is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?’ Yes.”

She continued, “You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be consoling your mom and s—.”

The “WAP” rapper concluded by noting, “Isn’t it sad that you a whole f–king billionaire and nobody gives a f— about you? […] That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

See her Story before it disappears here.

Szasz himself saw Cardi’s post and went on social media to fire back. “Try to show class for once in your life,” the 37-year-old captioned an Instagram screenshot of a TMZ article reporting on Cardi’s Story.

He continued over on Twitter, tagging the rapper and writing, “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

Szasz continued, “Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Cardi has yet to reply to Szasz’s responses, which you can check out below.

⁦@iamcardib⁩ What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class! https://t.co/SyF4eMX0uX — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023