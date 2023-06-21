Cardi B Fires Back at Missing Titan Sub Billionaire’s Stepson: ‘You Was Looking For Clout All Along’

Cardi B‘s online feud with the stepson of missing Titanic submersible‘s crewmembers continued on Wednesday (June 21), as the rapper clapped back at his tweets calling her “desperate for attention.”

“The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d—s for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts,” she replied to billionaire Hamish Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz’s comment. “You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitize.”

Cardi’s tweet was in response to Szasz attending a Blink-182 concert in San Diego as the search to locate and rescue his stepfather as well as five other people aboard the submersible continues. In her clapback, she also referenced an NSFW tweet Szasz posted earlier in the day in response to an OnlyFans model’s bikini photo.

The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking dicks for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is… https://t.co/FQ8pfR55Ob — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

The drama between the two began when the “WAP” rapper shared her thoughts about Szasz attending the Blink-182 concert. “You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me,” she said in an Instagram Story. “You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be consoling your mom and s—.”

Szasz responded on Twitter, tagging the rapper and writing, “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

While he has yet to respond to Cardi’s latest tweet, Szasz — who is white — has since sent out a post using the n-word. “Quit trippin in my hood I can say N—- without the er of course I’m down like that. On the Set!” he wrote, before posting photos of himself at a Black Lives Matter rally.