Cardi B Claps Back With Her Million-Dollar Paycheck for Half-Hour Art Basel Concert

She came with the receipts!

After a Twitter troll posted a video of Cardi B‘s performance at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend with the caption “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard,” the rapper responded that she had scored a seven-figure payday to perform at the private party.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” Cardi responded in a since-deleted tweet to the now-private Twitter account (see screenshots below). “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER,” she wrote, punctuating the sentiment with a gold trophy emoji.

Screenshots of the tweet show she also attached an invoice from WP Touring Inc. that shows the million-dollar payout from her brief time in Miami.

Later on Twitter, the rapper confirmed she wore a sequined nude illusion bodysuit for the 35-minute set, telling a fan who questioned the revealing outfit, “it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies.”

During last year’s Art Basel, Cardi launched her boozy Whipshots brand with a raucous party at The Goodtime Hotel. This year, she helped close down the annual event by performing at the party thrown by Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Last week, she called into Angela Yee’s final day hosting The Breakfast Club to tease her long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy. “I gotta put it out next year,” Cardi said, after revealing it’s still “missing something” despite having “like, a couple of songs that are, like, definite.”

Check out fan-captured footage of Cardi’s Art Basel performance (and receipts) below.