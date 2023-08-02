The Microphone Cardi B Threw Is Up for Auction to Benefit Charities

The microphone Cardi B chucked into the crowd during a recent performance at Las Vegas’ Drai’s Beachclub — in retaliation against a fan who splashed water in her face — is now up for auction on eBay, and the highest bid is closing in on $90,000.

Posted on eBay as “Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person,” the piece of equipment is currently in the possession of Scott Fisher, owner of The Wave, the audio production company used by Drai’s. According to Fisher’s listing, proceeds from the sale — which had a starting bid of $500 — will be given to charity.

At the time of publication, the highest of 61 bids so far was an even $85,000, with the auction scheduled to close at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

Fisher told TMZ that the mic — which still works — originally cost $1,000, and was pretty easy to locate after Cardi tossed it because it still had tape across it that read “MAIN.” Fisher added that the money from the sale will go to Wounded Warrior Project and local non-profit Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps kids, teens and young adults with special needs.

The auction capitalizes on a viral incident that went down over the weekend, during which Cardi was performing for a gathering at Drai’s when a fan threw the contents of their cup at the rapper mid song. In response, Cardi hurled the mic she was using at the concertgoer.

Footage shared by TMZ shows that Cardi appeared to have asked the crowd to splash her with water to help cool her down in the summer heat. “Throw me some water here, b–ch, ’cause I’m hot,” she said cheerfully. “Woo! That s–t feel good.”

She took issue, though, when a fan later aimed and fired a cup of liquid, rather than just a little spritz, dousing Cardi’s face while she was in the middle of a song. A fan has since filed a police report alleging battery, claiming she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Las Vegas police did not mention Cardi by name when confirming a report had been filed, but the location of the alleged incident in the report matched the address of the venue at which the rapper was performing. In a Monday (July 31) statement, the police said that no arrest or citations had been issued, and that “no further details will be provided at this time.”