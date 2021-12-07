Cardi B Demands Security Let Black Women Into Miami Club In Viral Video

Cardi B hit up the club while in Miami after Art Basel wrapped, and she took a moment to speak up for a group of Black women who were allegedly not allowed into the club where she was scheduled to make an appearance on Sunday (Dec. 5).

In videos of the event — which since gone viral on social media — Cardi was spotted chatting with women outside of E11EVEN nightclub after the group told her the bouncers at the door were refusing Black women entry inside. The group of women said that the club was allowing white women to come inside and were purposely excluding Black women from entering the establishment. One of the women in the group claimed that her husband is a football player, and even she was not allowed inside though they had the means to purchase a table. Upon hearing the story, Cardi took matters into her own hands.

“Y’all gonna let the Black women in here,” Cardi was seen in the videos telling the club staff outside the venue. “Let the Black women in here… Security, let them in.” After repeating the phrase to security a few more times, the staffers told Cardi that they would allow the Black women recording the video entry into the club after she entered.

E11EVEN provided the following statement to Billboard after the video clips went viral: “E11EVEN prides itself on welcoming guests regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation. The referenced video is taken out of context as it shows not the main door, but rather the back door used exclusively for the performing talent and their chosen guests at their own discretion. E11EVEN welcomes thousands of diverse guests through its main front door daily.”

