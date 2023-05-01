Cardi B Wears Two Different Looks at the 2023 Met Gala

Cardi B served not one, but two different looks at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1), kicking off the evening while leaving NYC’s The Mark Hotel in a pink chiffon gown, with florals blooming out like wings behind her.
However, when she got to the Met Gala, Cardi appeared in a sleek tuxedo gown, complete with massive black roses and a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired grey hairdo. Eagle-eyed fashion fans noticed that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s two looks were likely in reference Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 show, in which Lily-Rose Depp walked the runway in a frilly, powder pink gown. Lagerfeld later joined her on the runway in a sleek, shiny tux.
“This skirt is giving Chanel Boy bag, and the flowers — when you get a Chanel purse, you always get white flowers but this one is black. Up top, it’s giving Karl,” Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. “I’m representing the House of Chanel and Karl at the same time.”
The rapper’s stunning outfit perfectly fits this year’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which honors the iconic fashion designer who died in February 2019 and his seven-decade career.
See Cardi B’s Met Gala look below.