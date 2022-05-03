Cardi B Is Dripping in a Mile of Gold Chains at the 2022 Met Gala

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Leave it to the woman who sang “I like dollars, I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like shining” to have one of the best looks at a party where the theme is Gilded Glamour. At the 2022 Met Gala Monday night (May 2), Cardi B showed up and showed out in head-to-toe gold chains custom embroidered for her by the people at Atelier Versace — a costume that took 20 people more than 1,300 hours to complete by hand.

That many hours equates to more than 50 straight days of work, a high number that actually makes total sense once you hear exactly how many chains needed to be woven together by those 20 pairs of hands to achieve Cardi’s metallic dress-glove-choker ensemble. According to Versace, the combined length of all the gold chains adorning the outfit spanned one whole mile. That’s a lot of hardware.

“This is one of the most speculator dresses Versace did,” said Donatella Versace, according to People. The designer walked alongside the “I Like It” rapper on the red carpet. “She’s so brave to wear it because it’s so heavy. But look at her body, she’s insane. Only her, she can wear it.”

As weighted as the dress was, Cardi looked far from bulky while walking the steps of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. In fact, the gold chains were so fine and delicately molded to her body that she may as well have been wearing form-fitting silk. Her curves were fully on display — which was exactly the point.

“This is what I wanted to give,” Cardi, who gave birth to her son Wave in September, said of her gown, according to People. “I wanted to give woman, and Donatella brings that woman. No lipo surgery could bring this body that my son gave me …. It’s giving, it’s giving, it’s giving.”

See Cardi B’s golden girl Met Gala look below: