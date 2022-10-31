Cardi B Delivers a ‘Mugler Inspired’ Marge Simpson for Halloween 

Cardi B was Simpsons chic this Halloween when she stepped out dressed as the fictional family’s matriarch, Marge Simpson.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 31), the rapper is seen as a sexier version of the animated character, painted yellow with sky high blue hair, rocking a skin-tight green body suit and red stilettos. See the post here.

In a follow-up photo carousel, Cardi shared her “Mugler inspired” version of Marge, in which she’s seen in the same yellow paint and blue hair, this time wearing a Mugler gown with a cutout on the butt.

However, Cardi B wasn’t the only star who took on the role of Marge Simpson this spooky season. Over the weekend, Lizzo covered her whole body in yellow makeup and slipped on Marge’s signature towering blue hair for an equally perfect look. “I AM HIM — HIMMY NEUTRON — MARGE HIMPSON,” the “Better in Color” singer captioned a series of pics in which she posed as Marge, complete with red heels and a matching strand of pearls accenting a shimmery green dress as she perfected a meme in which Simpson covered her face with her hands.

