Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Being Mentioned in Star’s ‘Sex’ Book Reflection: ‘Don’t Insult Me’

Update: As of Sunday late morning (Oct. 23), Cardi B and Madonna had made amends. Cardi wrote on Twitter that she had a “beautiful” conversation with Madonna. The Queen of Pop tweeted, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.” Cardi has also deleted her reactionary tweets.

Cardi B is feeling disrespected after being mentioned in Madonna‘s reflection on the 30th anniversary of her Sex coffee table book.

The superstar rapper took to social media on Sunday morning (Oct. 23) to fire back at the Queen of Pop following an Instagram Post the previous evening about how the iconic singer’s then-scandalous book — released in conjunction with her 1992 album, Erotica — helped pave the way for other female artists expressing their sexuality.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote on Saturday, noting that she faced a great deal of criticism at the time. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

She closed with, You’re welcome b—-es,” followed by a clown emoji.

In a series of since-deleted tweets on Sunday morning, Cardi wrote that she felt disrespected by the post, especially Madonna’s use of the clown emoji.

“I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the rapper wrote alongside a screenshot of a 2018 Billboard article in which she praised Madonna. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Some Twitter users wrote that Cardi failed to comprehend Madonna’s point, noting that Madge was saying she “paved the way for sexual songs to become mainstream” and that the singer wasn’t trying to insult the rapper.

“I know exactly what she said and I understand,” Cardi replied, “but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me b—-es and putting clown emojis ? The f—!”

In a similar reaction, the rapper wrote, “EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F— …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

Later Sunday morning, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee tweeted that he was “on the phone with Madonna and Cardi” and listening to the stars “share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”

Shortly after, both Cardi and Madonna took to Twitter to share that they had patched things up. “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful …Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” the rapper wrote. Madonna added, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.”

In 2018, Cardi gushed after meeting her “idol” Madonna at an Oscars afterparty, where she posed for pictures alongside the singer and Kardashian.

“I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” Cardi wrote on Instagram at the time. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”