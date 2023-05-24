×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Cardi B Proves Daughter Kulture’s School Lunches Are ‘Everything’ & Fans Agree

"Not Kulture out here eating better than me," one fan wrote after seeing the famous tot's meals.

cardi b
Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B is coming to collect her mother of the year award — and she has the pictures to prove she’s deserving of the title. On Tuesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to share a look at her daughter Kulture’s meals for school lunch, prompting fans to ask if she can save them a plate.

“Kulture school lunch be everything,” Cardi captioned a photo of several of Kulture’s meals, which include chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese and broccoli with berries on the side, cuts of fresh corn, ziti pasta, crackers and string cheese and more.

Related

Cardi B

Cardi B Teases Big Things Are Coming ‘This Summer’: ‘You Guys Can Expect a Lot From Me…

Inquiring minds wanted to know: “If this is school lunch, what does her breakfast and supper look like?” one fan asked, to which Cardi replied with a photo of Kulture eating pancakes with fresh fruit and shredded chicken with broccoli, corn and baby carrots on the side. “Not Kulture out here eating better than me,” one fan wrote in the replies, while another hilariously added, “Girl I’m your child too, muva. Where’s my breakfast?”

The family update comes on the heels of another food-related endeavor for the rapper. While at a Monday event to unveil a new lime flavor of her vodka-infused Whipshots, Cardi revealed to Rolling Stone: “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer. I promise.”

Cardi previously said in a Twitter video that working on music over the past few years and planning to tour has been difficult, and her kids are part of the reason why. “I feel like I have gotten too comfortable because, you know — I’m just a mom, and I do have anxiety. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she said back in December.

See photos of Kulture’s lunch below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad