Cardi B Shares Princess Peach Invites for Kulture’s Birthday & Throwback Pics: ‘My Baby Already 5’

Kulture Kiari Cephus is officially 5! To celebrate, Cardi B took to social media to share photos from when Kulture was just a little baby, as well as the Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros.-themed invitations for her birthday party.

“My baby already five,” Cardi captioned a throwback photo of her chatting with Kulture on FaceTime to her Instagram Stories.

In a follow-up post on her Stories, the “Point Me 2” rapper expressed her disbelief that her pre-schooler is another year older. “Wow like my baby girl,” Cardi wrote over a sweet baby picture of Kulture in a black patent leather hat and all-white onesie. Offset also chimed in on Instagram, sharing his own series of photos from when Kulture was a baby.

In addition to the reflective Instagram posts, Cardi shared Kulture’s birthday invites on Twitter. The invitation is decorated in a pink-and-white and imagines Princess Peach as a Black girl. “Noooo cause how cute is Kulture’s Birthday party invite !?” the rapper captioned the invitation post, along with a sparkling pink heart emoji.

Cardi celebrated another major milestone in her daughter’s life recently. On June 22, Kulture officially became a pre-school graduate, which her mom, naturally, documented on Instagram with a series of sweet photos from their celebration. “My baby moving on up. I’m a emotional proud mommy. Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby,” Cardi wrote at the time.

See Kulture’s Princess Peach invitation below and Cardi and Offset’s Instagram Story posts here and here.