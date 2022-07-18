×
Cardi B & Kulture Are Matching Mermaids for Kulture’s 4th Birthday Party

"I got your back,your front and sides," the rapper captioned her photos.

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B
Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rich Fury/GI for Def Jam Recordings

Kulture is officially 4! To celebrate the momentous occasion, Cardi B went all out for her daughter and threw a mermaid-themed birthday party, which saw the rapper and her daughter match in adorable outfits in photos posted to Instagram on Sunday (July 17).

Cardi B

The photos in the carousel showed off Kulture’s version of The Little Mermaid-inspired outfit, which consisted of a beige mesh and an iridescent shell mermaid top decorated with starfish, pearls and rhinestones, a glimmering seashell crown that held a bundle of red hair, and of course, a sequined mermaid skirt meant to replicate a tail fin.

Cardi’s version of the outfit was naturally more grown up, and included an iridescent shell bra and a high waisted, sequined skirt with a thigh-high slit. The “Hot S–t” rapper also accessorized the look with a hot pink wig and matching high-heel pumps that she swapped for reflective flats later in the evening when Offset and Wave joined her and Kulture for a sweet family photo.

“I got your back,your front and sides …..BIG 4,” Cardi captioned the photos.

The 29-year-old spoke about her daughter Kulture in a recent interview with  Vogue Singapore, and reflected on how welcoming her daughter back in 2018 caused people within her circle to be worried about her rap career.

“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle,’” she told the magazine.

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” Cardi recalled. “I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

See the photos from Kulture’s fourth birthday party on Cardi’s Instagram account.

