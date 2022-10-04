×
Cardi B Feuds With JT of City Girls Over DM Drama — And Nicki Minaj Gets Pulled In Too

The drama seemed to start with a private DM conversation between the two, which Cardi then made public by tweeting, "Lapdog" and "Go fetch."

Cardi B found herself in the center of another Twitter feud on Monday, this time with City Girls member JT.

The drama seemed to start with a private DM conversation between the two, which Cardi then made public by tweeting, “Lapdog” and “Go fetch.” From there, the war of words spiraled as JT fired back, “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

Cardi responded by comparing her YouTube stats with those of City Girls’. Then JT took aim at Cardi’s latest single “Hot Sh–,” and Cardi clapped back by referring to the ex-convict as “prison pants”

The saga took a turn, however, when Nicki Minaj was dragged into the mess by posting a clip of JT firing off a verse set to her latest single (and first solo No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit) “Super Freaky Girl.” The Barbz and the Bardi Gang then took notice when Minaj changed her profile picture on Twitter to a photo of JT, prompting Cardi to respond by changing hers to one of Remy Ma, who has a well-publicized beef with Nicki.

Keeping up?

Just last week, Cardi was trading insults with Akbar V over the success of “Tomorrow 2,” her new collaboration with GloRilla. (The single debuted in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week, landing at No. 9 on the chart dated Oct. 8.)

Since then, the Invasion of Privacy Grammy winner has teased her upcoming fall collection with Reebok and made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s L.A. stadium show as part of his World’s Hottest Tour.

Read the tweets between Cardi and JT below.

