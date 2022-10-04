Cardi B Feuds With JT of City Girls Over DM Drama — And Nicki Minaj Gets Pulled In Too

Cardi B found herself in the center of another feud on Monday, this time with City Girls member JT.

The drama seemed to start with a private DM conversation between the two, which Cardi then made public by tweeting, “Lapdog” and “Go fetch.” From there, the war of words spiraled as JT fired back, “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

Cardi responded by comparing her YouTube stats with those of City Girls’. Then JT took aim at Cardi’s latest single “Hot Sh–,” and Cardi clapped back by referring to the ex-convict as “prison pants”

The saga took a turn, however, when Nicki Minaj was dragged into the mess by posting a clip of JT firing off a verse set to her latest single (and first solo No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit) “Super Freaky Girl.” The Barbz and the Bardi Gang then took notice when Minaj changed her profile picture on Twitter to a photo of JT, prompting Cardi to respond by changing hers to one of Remy Ma, who has a well-publicized beef with Nicki.

Keeping up?

Just last week, Cardi was trading insults with Akbar V over the success of “Tomorrow 2,” her new collaboration with GloRilla. (The single debuted in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week, landing at No. 9 on the chart dated Oct. 8.)

Since then, the Invasion of Privacy Grammy winner has teased her upcoming fall collection with Reebok and made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s L.A. stadium show as part of his World’s Hottest Tour.

Read the tweets between Cardi and JT below.

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer? https://t.co/tSya8WLqoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

Matter fact, I’m not even doing this on the timeline! It’s becoming real repetitive for doggy treats. We already addressing it in the DM’s. GOODBYE YALL — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

But today was supposed to be about GLORILLA! instead you called me a lap dog nah bitch ima a BIG DOG!! roof roof!!!!! — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

I definitely didn’t…P wanted to put me in to your writers cause yall numbers make him penies ……My talent speaks for it self tho https://t.co/uRdbIHkyul pic.twitter.com/ODupmXuI7x — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022