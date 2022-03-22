Cardi B Is Joining Summer Walker & SZA on the ‘No Love’ Remix: ‘I’m So Excited and Nervous’

Summer Walker may have no love for her ex, but she definitely does for Cardi B. The 25-year-old R&B star announced Monday (March 21) that “No Love,” her 2021 single with SZA, is getting a Bodak Yellow makeover from Queen Cardi herself on an extended remix coming March 25.

“Yall guessed it, my girl @IamcardiB jumped on ‘No Love’ with me & @Sza,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for y’all to see the video Friday!”

Cardi is known for her spitfire rap skills, but it looks like she might be debuting a different sound on the new version of “No Love.” The original track is melodic and packed with lush harmonies, and based on Walker and Cardi’s posts, the “WAP” rapper may be adding vocals of her own to the mix as opposed to rap bars.

“Ommmmmggg I’m soooo excited and nervous!!!” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too.”

Walker also reposted someone else’s story that said, “I already know Cardi got creative and tapped in. She always does good with singing records.”

And of course, SZA’s excited too. “Secret’s out!” the “I Hate U” artist wrote on her Story. “Honored to be on this record w two powerful women.”

Released in November, “No Love” peaked at No. 13 and spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was one of 18 on Walker’s album Still Over It to hold a spot on the chart, tying Taylor Swift’s record for most songs from a female artist to appear on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

See Cardi B’s post about the “No Love” remix below: