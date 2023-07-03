Cardi B Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ With Busker in Paris

Cardi B was all smiles as she left Thom Browne’s debut couture fashion show in Paris on Monday (July 3), and even stopped to entertain fans outside.

In a video shared by TMZ, the “I Like It” rapper is seen leaving the Palais Garnier opera house, telling a photographer that the show was “great,” before a nearby street performer asked her if she wanted to sing with him. While Cardi originally admitted that she was “scared,” she briefly stepped up onto the microphone to perform a few lines from Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” before signing autographs and hopping in the car.

Cardi has been enjoying her time at Paris Fashion Week, taking to Instagram earlier in the day to share her stunning feathered, custom Schiaparelli couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry, the current creative director of the French haute couture house.

The rapper is a longtime fashion favorite, as she fronted her first campaign for a luxury fashion house in 2020 when she became the face of Balenciaga’s winter 2020 season. That same year, Cardi became the first female rapper to be awarded by the FN Achievement Awards when she won the Style Influencer of the Year award — an honor presented to her by Christian Louboutin.