×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Cardi B Announces New Single ‘Hot S—’

"My new single 'Hot Shit' available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1," Cardi revealed on social media.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/GI

Cardi B‘s “Hot Shit” is coming. The rapper has announced a release date for her new single and is promising “another surprise” is on the way.

“My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” Cardi revealed on social media Sunday night (June 26). The post featured a very short teaser clip.

“Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in,” she hinted with a winking emoji.

Explore

Explore

Cardi B

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Hot Shit” will be the artist’s first single since last year’s “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in March 2021. “Up” followed “WAP,” which spent four weeks topping the Hot 100 in 2020.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up to her full-length debut album, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. In May, she explained that when there is news she can share, they’ll know. “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it,” she pointed out on Twitter.

Related

Janelle Monáe

BET Awards: Janelle Monae Holds Up Middle Finger, Says 'F--- You, Supreme Court' During Live…

Check out Cardi’s “Hot Shit” preview below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad