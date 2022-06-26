Cardi B Announces New Single ‘Hot S—’

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B‘s “Hot Shit” is coming. The rapper has announced a release date for her new single and is promising “another surprise” is on the way.

“My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” Cardi revealed on social media Sunday night (June 26). The post featured a very short teaser clip.

“Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in,” she hinted with a winking emoji.

“Hot Shit” will be the artist’s first single since last year’s “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in March 2021. “Up” followed “WAP,” which spent four weeks topping the Hot 100 in 2020.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up to her full-length debut album, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. In May, she explained that when there is news she can share, they’ll know. “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it,” she pointed out on Twitter.

Check out Cardi’s “Hot Shit” preview below.