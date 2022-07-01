Cardi B Reveals Kanye West Recorded His ‘Personal’ ‘Hot S–t’ Verse When He Was ‘All Over the Media’

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B‘s first single in a year and a half, “Hot Shit,” dropped Friday (July 1), and features two fellow heavyweight guest rappers — Kanye West and Lil Durk. And now that the song has finally hit streaming services, the 29-year-old Grammy winner is opening up about how it’ll set her next projects into motion as well as how each of her collaborators ended up signing on to the project — at one point revealing that Kanye’s verse was created at a particularly rough point in his life.

Sitting down with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Cardi revealed that she’d actually first recorded “Hot Shit” in 2019, before she even made 2020’s “WAP,” her No. 1 hit with Megan Thee Stallion. “People always loved this record, but I always felt like it needed a male feature,” she explained, saying that the newly released song had always felt very masculine in her mind. “I did not know which male artist to put on this record because this has a certain type of beat that I feel like only certain artists could freak it.”

The male feature she was envisioning eventually became two, with Ye coming on board earlier this year when he was making headlines for his Instagram posts and public campaign against Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on,” Cardi shared. “I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal.”

In one part of Ye’s lengthy verse, he spits, “Another headline, ‘Where your hat at?’/ ‘Nigga, go home, where your kids at?'”

“I’m so happy that he gave me this verse,” she continued. “And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real … the him.”

Cardi still felt like something was missing from the track, which is how Lil Durk came into the mix at the suggestion of her record label. Though she’d never met him before, the “What Happened to Virgil” rapper turned in his portion of the song in just one day, adding a “young energy” to the recording. “I feel like Durk verse is really street,” she told Lowe. “I see almost Bronx kids listening to his verse. And then when Kanye verse come in, you see people that are more into that money, into that grown s–t.”

Now that she’s released “Hot Shit” — which followed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Up” — Cardi says she has a lot of plans for the future that she’s definitely ready to get started on. “It’s like right after this record, I have another one that is different from this record,” she said. “And right after that, I really just want to put that album together. I’m just trying to put all my plans together and everything together.”

“I’ve been preparing myself for a festival and I haven’t performed in a crowd since 2019,” she continued. “And my body’s definitely changed. I’m finna be 30, and I just had a really big baby. Just even my body, the way that I program, I’m a little bit different now. So right now I’m trying to break my shell with everything. Even now, I’m really nervous. I haven’t put out a single since’ Up.’ I’m ready to go on beast mode. I’m ready for it.”

Listen to her interview with Zane Lowe below: