Cardi B Laughs Off ‘Frenzy’ Caused By Her Hair Tattoo: ‘I’m That Girl’

Cardi B got glam for Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 14) and her trendsetting style sent the internet into a tizzy.

It all started when the rapper shared a sweet post on Instagram over the weekend, writing, “My favorite holiday,I birth my best friends…..HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BEAUTIFULS” with the first photo in the slideshow showing with a dark hair tattoo imprinted on her long, platinum locks while hand-in-hand with daughter Kulture.

A few days later, Cardi decided to show off the inspiration for the temporary hair tattoo on her Instagram Stories, and took to Twitter to joke about her followers’ reaction to the follicular fad.

“Why is me putting a tatt on my hair causing such a frenzy?” she tweeted on Wednesday (May 17). “It was never that serious……Must be cause I’m that girl.”

Her nearly 30 million followers on the platform were quick to flood the comments section with validation for their queen, writing things like, “you’re the blueprint idk” and “It’s literally because you are the standard and they are mad.”

For Mother’s Day, Cardi also found herself showered with love — and gifts! — by husband Offset, who took it upon himself to decorate the lavish foyer of the couple’s home with nine massive bouquets of roses. He also surprised his sweetheart with two identical quilted Chanel bags in pink and green, bringing to mind her look at the 2023 Met Gala, which served as a glamorous and slightly campy homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld’s time at the helm of the iconic fashion house.

Check out Cardi’s hair tattoo here and read her amused response to all the online ruckus it caused below.