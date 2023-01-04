Even Cardi B Hates the Rising Grocery Prices

Cardi B expressed her frustration over United States inflation, which has led to a surge in prices when it comes to eggs, poultry, produce and more.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” the “I Like It” rapper tweeted on Tuesday (Jan. 3). “You might as well eat outside !!”

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She followed up by noting that lettuce costs six dollars in her area, along with a clip of Remy Ma saying, “This is where I’m starting to get aggravated.”

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Cardi is no stranger to giving her opinions on economic, social and political issues online. In her sit-down with David Letterman on the fourth season of the chat legend’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Cardi explained her reasoning behind voicing her opinions.

“I think people in your position have a strength in terms of political activism and changing the world and changing the way people feel and think, not only about themselves, but the problems of the world at large is wonderful,” Letterman tells the rapper.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the f–k out of my platform,” she responded. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

She continued, “I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”