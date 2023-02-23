Cardi B Surprises Crowd at GloRilla’s New York Concert for ‘Tomorrow 2’

GloRilla made a tour stop in New York City on Wednesday and brought Cardi B out for a surprise performance of their hit collab “Tomorrow 2.”

The “Up” MC’s sudden appearance caused the entire room to erupt into pandemonium as she delivered her verse on the track, rapping, “I know that I’m rich, but I can’t help it, bi—, I’m hood as f—/ I’ve been on these bi—es’ neck so long, sometimes my foot get stuck/ I can’t put you in my business, you might wish me dead tomorrow/ Bi—es be on di– today, sing every word of ‘Up’ tomorrow/ Bi—, I still got cases open, keep your mouth shut tomorrow.”

Released last fall, “Tomorrow 2” ultimately peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning GloRilla the first top 10 hit of her career following her Hitkidd-assisted breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Since then, the Memphis newcomer has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for “On Wat U On” and taken aim at haters with the one-off “Internet Trolls.”

Meanwhile, Cardi just dropped a McDonald’s merch line with Offset on the heels of starring in their adorable Valentine’s Day-themed Super Bowl commercial together. The couple also recently hit the stage for a star-studded pre-Super Bowl set that included celeb guests in the audience like Serena Williams and Tiffany Haddish, and Cardi presented the award for best rap album to Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Get a look at fan-captured footage of GloRilla and Cardi B performing together in New York City below.