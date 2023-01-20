Cardi B Offers an Update & Advice on Her Court-Ordered Community Service: ‘Obey the Law’

Cardi B is doing the time. Three days after getting the deadline for her court-ordered community service — assigned to her as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club altercation — extended until March 1, the 30-year-old rapper posted a small update on Twitter.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

True to Cardi fashion, the post had an element of fun: The “WAP” musician shared a mirror selfie with one hand on her hip, making a funny faux-stern face at the camera. “Second day of community service……,” she wrote Friday (Jan. 20). “Obey the law.”

With long acrylic nails, a chic pink sweater and Tabi luxury split-toe boots, it certainly doesn’t look like Cardi is heading out to do something like, say, clean up trash from the side of the road. But this is the woman who raps “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” so she very well could be putting in some elbow grease while being effortlessly glam.

Cardi was originally assigned the community service after pleading guilty in September to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2018 incident in which she was involved in a physical fight with female bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York. The deadline for her to complete the 15 days of service had been Tuesday (Jan. 17), at which point she hadn’t completed a single hour, a spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney told People.

Luckily, she was given a month and a half extension by the Queens County Criminal Court. And based on her tweet, it looks like she’s putting in the work.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors,” her attorney said in a statement to People after she received the extension. “She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

See Cardi’s post about community service below: