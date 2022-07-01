Cardi B Reveals Her Favorite BTS Member in Twitter Q&A

Cardi B wears Atelier Versace at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Following the release of her new Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration, “Hot S—,” Cardi B hosted a fun “Ask Cardi” session on Twitter, encouraging her fans to send questions in.

The “Bodak Yellow” sent Twitter ablaze when she responded to a question asking who her favorite member of BTS is. Cardi, an ARMY member herself, promptly responded with a photo of Jimin.

Cardi also responded to some questions about her family, revealing that she wants two more children to join her daughter Kulture and son Wave. She also shared that her next tattoos would be of her kids’ names on her neck and face.

Though both their parents are musicians, Kulture and Wave like the same music any normal kid would. “My kids are mostly into kids music …KK likes lay lay ,Jojo siwa and Wave likes Joolstv,” Cardi shared.

Just my kids name Kulture on my neck ,Wave on my face #AskCardi https://t.co/O8AXjcilHO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022

As for Cardi’s tips on being a “bad b—-” the expert herself replied, “Acting like one ,knowing you one but being well POLISHED!!!”

While her upcoming sophomore album has yet to be officially announced, the rapper shared that it’s got “a lot of different vibes.” She also revealed that she hopes to work with her husband Offset on a future mixtape, plus a Spanish album following the success of “Taki Taki” and “La Modelo.”

See some of her responses below, and check out the full Q&A session on Cardi B’s Twitter page here.

Acting like one ,knowing you one but being well POLISHED!!! https://t.co/mGgNog8tg9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022

YES ! After my album i want to a mixtape with Offset and a Spanish album #AskCardi https://t.co/Dz2Vfxl0uz — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022