Cardi B Reveals Her Favorite BTS Member in Twitter Q&A

Cardi B hosted a fun "Ask Cardi" session on Twitter, encouraging her fans to send questions in.

Cardi B
Cardi B wears Atelier Versace at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022. Christopher Polk

Following the release of her new Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration, “Hot S—,” Cardi B hosted a fun “Ask Cardi” session on Twitter, encouraging her fans to send questions in.

The “Bodak Yellow” sent Twitter ablaze when she responded to a question asking who her favorite member of BTS is. Cardi, an ARMY member herself, promptly responded with a photo of Jimin.

Cardi also responded to some questions about her family, revealing that she wants two more children to join her daughter Kulture and son Wave. She also shared that her next tattoos would be of her kids’ names on her neck and face.

Though both their parents are musicians, Kulture and Wave like the same music any normal kid would. “My kids are mostly into kids music …KK likes lay lay ,Jojo siwa and Wave likes Joolstv,” Cardi shared.

As for Cardi’s tips on being a “bad b—-” the expert herself replied, “Acting like one ,knowing you one but being well POLISHED!!!”

While her upcoming sophomore album has yet to be officially announced, the rapper shared that it’s got “a lot of different vibes.” She also revealed that she hopes to work with her husband Offset on a future mixtape, plus a Spanish album following the success of “Taki Taki” and “La Modelo.”

See some of her responses below, and check out the full Q&A session on Cardi B’s Twitter page here.

