Cardi B Declares She Loves Her ‘Face Tatt’ Dedicated to Son Wave: See It

Cardi B is lovin’ it. The star gushed over the sweet face ink she got on behalf of her son, Wave, in a new social media post.

“I love my face tatt,” the rapper tweeted Thursday (March 2) with a simple red-heart emoji alongside a photo showing off Wave’s name written in red ink on the left side of her jawline.

The photo appears to be a close-up from Cardi’s ongoing campaign with husband Offset for the couple’s personalized Valentine’s-ready McDonald’s meal, which features a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a cheeseburger, side of BBQ sauce, a large fry and apple pie to share, and two large drinks.

The promo shoot was the first time some fans noticed Cardi’s ink — which she originally revealed back in a November Instagram Story — with one writing, “I never noticed that tat lol” and another questioning, “She got a face tatt??” Meanwhile, one follower on Twitter noticed that McDonald’s seemed to appreciate the “Up” rapper’s tattoo as well, sharing a screenshot of the fast-food giant having liked her latest tweet.

Along with the McDonald’s meal, Cardi and Offset also released a full merch collection filled with T-shirts, hoodies, booty shorts and beanies emblazoned with plenty of puns (“nice buns”), signature catchphrases (Cardi’s famous “ok uu rr rr rr”) and more.

In February, Cardi surprised an ecstatic crowd as a special guest at GloRilla’s New York City concert, where the pair teamed up to perform their hit collab “Tomorrow 2,” just weeks after the former and her husband dazzled with a pre-Super Bowl set in Arizona attended by Serena Williams, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Get a closer look at Cardi’s new Wave-inspired face tattoo below, which was also visible in the Feb. 14 Instagram post she made to promote her McDonald’s meal.