×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Cardi B Reveals What She ‘Really Really’ Wants for Her First Face Tattoo

Last year, the rapper said she was "thankful" she didn't get inked on her face as a teen.

Cardi B
Cardi B poses for a photo during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium on Aug. 22, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B is ready to add to her impressive tattoo collection, this time, with an inking that has an extra special meaning to her. On Monday (Jan. 17), the “Up” rapper tweeted about “really really” wanting a tattoo of her son’s name — which she has not shared publicly — in a location she’s never done before.

Explore

Explore

Cardi B

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” the 29-year-old tweeted. The rapper later responded to a tweet from a fan, who shared they shared the have the same idea for a tattoo. “Me too like right by my ear,” the fan chimed in. Cardi then replied to reveal the exact location of where she’s thinking of getting hers: “I want mine on my jaw.”

Related

Cardi B

Cardi B Testifies During Libel Trial She Felt 'Suicidal' After YouTuber's Allegations

Cardi’s reveal is a far cry from how she felt about getting a face tattoo in 2021. In July, the Grammy award-winner shared with her Twitter followers that she was “thankful” she didn’t get art placed on her face during her formative years. “Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she wrote, adding that she initially wanted “Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

The 29-year-old’s husband — rapper Offset of Migos — might be an inspiration behind the possible name tattoo’s location. Offset has the name of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, tattooed on the left side of his face on his jaw. Cardi has yet to reveal a tattoo of her daughter’s name on her body, but does have Offset’s name on the back of her thigh.

See Cardi’s tweets below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad