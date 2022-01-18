Cardi B Reveals What She ‘Really Really’ Wants for Her First Face Tattoo

Cardi B is ready to add to her impressive tattoo collection, this time, with an inking that has an extra special meaning to her. On Monday (Jan. 17), the “Up” rapper tweeted about “really really” wanting a tattoo of her son’s name — which she has not shared publicly — in a location she’s never done before.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” the 29-year-old tweeted. The rapper later responded to a tweet from a fan, who shared they shared the have the same idea for a tattoo. “Me too like right by my ear,” the fan chimed in. Cardi then replied to reveal the exact location of where she’s thinking of getting hers: “I want mine on my jaw.”

Cardi’s reveal is a far cry from how she felt about getting a face tattoo in 2021. In July, the Grammy award-winner shared with her Twitter followers that she was “thankful” she didn’t get art placed on her face during her formative years. “Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she wrote, adding that she initially wanted “Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

The 29-year-old’s husband — rapper Offset of Migos — might be an inspiration behind the possible name tattoo’s location. Offset has the name of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, tattooed on the left side of his face on his jaw. Cardi has yet to reveal a tattoo of her daughter’s name on her body, but does have Offset’s name on the back of her thigh.

See Cardi’s tweets below.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022