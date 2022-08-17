×
Cardi B Gets Her First Face Tattoo

It's still unclear exactly what the tattoo says.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GI

Cardi B is adding to her tattoo collection, but this time her new ink is on her face.

Over the weekend, hairstylist Luis Santana took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of his friend Cardi on a tattoo bed, getting some red ink done along her jawline. “Tattoo surprise,” he captioned the clip, tagging the “I Like It” rapper.

Later on, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos shared a selfie with Cardi to his own IG Stories, with the facial ink on display, though it’s unclear exactly what the tattoo says.

Cardi B

Fans believe that the rapper might have gotten her son’s name, Wave, inked on her face. She hinted to wanting that specific tattoo back in a January tweet, in which she wrote, “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!”

She is also mom to her four-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she shares along with Wave with her husband Offset.

Back in July, Cardi celebrated Wave turning 10 months old via social media. “Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” the artist captioned the cute slideshow of her youngest, along with the perfect wave emoji. In the photos, the baby boy wears a simple white onesie with what looks to be a crocheted blue and white ski mask turned inside out over his head.

Wave is turning one year old in September.

