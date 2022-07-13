Cardi B Explains Why She Never Hired a Nanny for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B wears Atelier Versace at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Despite having such a lucrative career in hip-hop, Cardi B still prioritizes her and husband Offset‘s two children — daughter Kulture, 3, and 10-month-old Wave. But the balancing act does not always come easy for the rapper. In an interview with Vogue Singapore published on Monday (July 11), Cardi discussed the difficulties that come with being a working parent, and shed light on why she never hired a nanny to care for Kulture.

Cardi explained that before giving birth for the first time, people in her circle were worried about how she would be able to handle her career and motherhood. Initially, her solution was to use an nanny to help her out. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle,’” she told the magazine.

After giving birth, her feelings changed. “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” Cardi recalled. “I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

The rapper added that she tries to makes sure she doesn’t overwhelm her parents with babysitting duties. “Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s,” she added. “I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”

And as far as her hopes for Kulture, Cardi wants her daughter to simply be the best version of herself that she can be. “I want her to do amazing things when she grows up,” she said of her 3-year-old. “I want her to be smarter than me — just be the better version of me.”

The 29-year-old also took a brief moment to talk about her new single, “Hot S–t,” and explained that the intention of the song was to be a bit rougher around the edges. “I needed a masculine record. Sometimes, my records are very girly — like ‘WAP’ is a girly anthem. ‘Up’ was meant to be more gangster, but people took it as girly as well. So this one, expect it to be my ‘hiyaaaaah!’ record.”

See photos from Cardi B’s Vogue Singapore shoot below.