Cardi B Defends Her ‘Hair Growth Journey’ to Doubters: ‘Where Was the Genetics When I Was in School??’

Cardi B is defending herself from her critics once again, this time in regards to her recent hair growth.

On Wednesday, the “Jealousy” rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify that her waist-length hair is not due to genetics, but is instead a product of keeping her hair healthy and well-moisturized.

The discourse started when the 30-year-old shared a photo of herself posing in the mirror with her hair freshly pressed. “My hair has grown sooooo much!!!” she captioned the image. “Let me know if y’all want a video [of] my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!”

Naysayers quote-tweeted Cardi’s post, with one user writing, “Black Women wanting hair growth tips & oil from her is crazy,” and a second user adding, “Y’all really don’t see how a LATINA selling ‘hair growth oil’ to BLACK women could be misleading? A bunch of fried eggs.” The latter comment garnered a heated response from Cardi, who wrote on Aug. 9, “IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBA– B—H…I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016!”

In a follow-up post, Cardi shared images of her throughout her youth to her 20s and stated that her hair growth was a product of better care and quality ingredients.

“This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW,” she wrote on X. “Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy.. sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes.”

Cardi, however, didn’t seem too bothered. After several fans backed up the rapper’s claims, stating that Cardi’s hair recipes have helped them on their own hair journeys, rapper Kash Doll chimed in and wrote, “Give me the f—in products lol f— them.”

Cardi happily replied, “Girl come to my house ….I will wash your hair down myself wit boiled onion water & make you a thick a– hair mask and have my auntie do your blow out …….Maaa liquor and food too !!!”

See Cardi’s tweets below.

My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME! pic.twitter.com/tBd9zZ1eAZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 9, 2023

IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBASS BITCH…I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016! https://t.co/2F1qWyPfak — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 10, 2023