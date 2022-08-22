×
Watch Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Jam Out to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Cardi B also covered "Bad Romance" in 2009 for a high school talent show.

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California Rich Fury/GI for Def Jam Recordings

One thing about Kulture is that she’s definitely a mini Cardi B.

The “I Like It” rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Aug. 22) to share an adorable video of her four-year-old daughter listening to Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” on her mom’s phone and sweetly singing along. “She really is my daughters… if you know you know,” Cardi captioned the clip.

OG fans will remember that before Cardi was a Grammy-winning superstar rapper, she actually performed “Bad Romance” at a high school talent show in 2009. The Internet unearthed the footage back in 2018, and in the shaky clip that circulates online every so often, you can see Cardi in a skin-tight red catsuit busting out some sultry choreography along with a group of 5 backup dancers, flawlessly copying some of Mother Monster’s signature stage moves.

Upon seeing the video, Gaga herself loved it just as much as everyone else, writing on Twitter, “I LIVE.”

Just like her famous parents (her father is Migos rapper Offset), Kulture never shies away from a moment to belt her heart out. Cardi has shared a number of videos of her four-year-old mini me singing a variety of songs, from Rihanna’s “Work” and Natti Natasha’s “Que Mal Te Fue” to “How Far I’ll Go” from the Moana soundtrack. “She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS !!!Let me find out my baby finna be a star!” Cardi wrote in the caption.

