Cardi B Shows Off ‘Sickening’ Custom Pink Piano

Cardi B always knows how to make a statement — even when it comes to her instruments.

The “I Like It” rapper took to Twitter on Friday (June 23) to share a video of her new custom piano, which features a pink wood and clear acrylic body, pink keys and rose gold legs. “My piano is fckin SICKENING. Custom made for ME,” she captioned the post along with a piano and heart emoji.

It’s been an exciting week for Cardi, who also shared on Thursday (June 22) that her five-year-old daughter with husband Offset, Kulture Kiari, is a proud Pre-K graduate. “My baby moving on up,” Cardi captioned a number of adorable photos from Kulture’s pre-school graduation ceremony. “I’m a emotional proud mommy🥺🖤Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby.”

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

One photo from the set even shows Kulture holding up a certificate awarding her with “best dance moves,” as the apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree. The family celebration came days after Father’s Day, which Cardi shared a post on Instagram praising Offset for his relationships with their two kids — including one-year-old son Wave — as well as his children from previous relationships.

See below for Cardi’s new piano.