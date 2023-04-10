×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Cardi B Warns Parents of Child Predators: ‘Constantly Talk With Your Kids About Boundaries’

The rapper also shared that she won't allow her children to have sleepovers at other's houses.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/GI

Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday (April 10) to open up about her concerns about child predators, especially as a mother of two young children.

“This world is full of predators,” she wrote. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also responded to a fan who said that her mother was “overprotective” while she was growing up, but she’s “grateful” for that in hindsight. “Yeup….No sleep overs nothing !!!” Cardi wrote.

Related

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister

Dee Snider on Letting Gun Control Advocates Use 'We're Not Gonna Take It': 'Sometimes You Have to…

Explore

Explore

Cardi B

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

While Cardi didn’t reveal what exactly sparked her comments, her tweets come following the Dalai Lama’s apology for a strange viral video in which he’s seen asking a young boy to “suck his tongue” during an event in India earlier this year. In the clip, the boy approached the 87-year-old spiritual leader and asked for a hug. The Dalai Lama then asks the boy to kiss him on the lip, as he pulls the boy’s chin towards him with his lips puckered. He then seems to tell the boy to “suck my tongue,” sticking his tongue out and leaning toward the boy.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” the statement read. “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad