Cardi B Warns Parents of Child Predators: ‘Constantly Talk With Your Kids About Boundaries’

Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday (April 10) to open up about her concerns about child predators, especially as a mother of two young children.

“This world is full of predators,” she wrote. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also responded to a fan who said that her mother was “overprotective” while she was growing up, but she’s “grateful” for that in hindsight. “Yeup….No sleep overs nothing !!!” Cardi wrote.

While Cardi didn’t reveal what exactly sparked her comments, her tweets come following the Dalai Lama’s apology for a strange viral video in which he’s seen asking a young boy to “suck his tongue” during an event in India earlier this year. In the clip, the boy approached the 87-year-old spiritual leader and asked for a hug. The Dalai Lama then asks the boy to kiss him on the lip, as he pulls the boy’s chin towards him with his lips puckered. He then seems to tell the boy to “suck my tongue,” sticking his tongue out and leaning toward the boy.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” the statement read. “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.”