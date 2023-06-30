Cardi B Shows Off a Lavish Chanel Handbag From Latto: ‘This Purse Tho’

Besties give each other luxury handbags — at least, Cardi B and Latto do. Cardi took a moment Thursday afternoon (June 29) to publicly thank her friend for gifting her with a stunning bright blue Chanel purse, just a couple weeks after the duo landed a chart hit with their “Put It On Da Floor Again” remix.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Cardi showed off her new accessory — a classic Chanel handbag with turquoise leather and gold hardware — and wrote, “This purse tho 😱💙….. Thanks @Latto.”

“Love u Big Bardiiiii,” Latto replied, retweeting Cardi’s post.

The stylish purse appears to be Chanel’s Mini Flap Bag, which is made of patent calfskin with gold-tone metal in green and blue. According to the brand’s website, the accessory costs $4,900.

The lavish purchase may have been a celebratory thank-you gift for Cardi, whose remix of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” propelled the track to new heights on the charts. Clocking in at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated June 17, the song earned Latto her second ever top 10 track on the ranking.

The remix also recently hit a peak of No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Latto’s second highest-placing song on the chart behind “Big Energy,” which reached No. 3 in 2021. “Dey thought I was gone fall off I hate to bring u bad news 😢 Jackpots & Bardi Gang up +10000!!!!” the Atlanta, Georgia native celebrated on Twitter at the time.

Both women were nominated this year for best female hip-hop artist at the BET Awards, with Latto taking home the prize at the June 25 ceremony.

In other Cardi news, the “WAP” rapper was recently involved in an online spat with her own husband after Offset implied she’d cheated on him with a post on his Instagram Story. In response, Cardi sounded off in a Twitter Spaces audio clip, telling the Migos rapper, “So please, boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting supid. Going crazy over a f—ing space. Don’t play with me. What the f–k. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf–king say.”

See Latto’s stylish gift to Cardi B below: