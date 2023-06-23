×
Cardi B Celebrates Daughter Kulture’s Pre-K Graduation: ‘I’m a Emotional Proud Mommy’

"Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby," the rapper wrote to her daughter on Instagram.

Cardi B
Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

Con-grad-ulations are in order for Cardi B‘s mini-me. In an adorable recent Instagram post, the “Up” rapper revealed that her almost five-year-old daughter with Offset, Kulture Kiari, is officially a Pre-K graduate.

“My baby moving on up,” Cardi wrote Thursday (June 22), sharing several photos and videos from Kulture’s pre-school graduation ceremony. “I’m a emotional proud mommy🥺🖤Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby.”

The snaps show Kulture smiling wide in a royal blue cap and gown, accepting her diploma alongside her classmates and wrapped in hugs from her superstar mom. One photo shows the little one holding up a certificate awarding her with “best dance moves,” signed by her two Pre-K teachers.

In a video posted to Cardi’s Story, Kulture — wearing a pink princess gown and a white lab coat — proclaims into a microphone in front of her fellow graduates and their families that when she grows up, she wants to be a doctor. “Dr. Cephus,” the Grammy winner captioned the sweet clip.

After the ceremony, it looks like Cardi took Kulture out for celebratory milkshakes. The mommy-daughter duo posed for a quick snap in a restaurant booth with their cotton candy-topped treats, Cardi hugging Kulture tight.

The family celebration comes days after Father’s Day, which Cardi marked on Instagram with a post praising Offset for his relationships with their two kids — the couple also shares one-year-old son Wave — and his kids from previous relationships. “Happy Father’s Day my love @offsetyrn You are a king of a dad and your kids feel your love, guidance and security,” she captioned a carousel of photos of the Migos rapper, under which Offset replied: “I love you.”

Prior to that, Offset made headlines for his adorable appearance at The Little Mermaid live action premiere, to which he escorted Kulture and his 8-year-old daughter Kalea. The two girls got to meet the film’s star Halle Bailey and got the princess treatment on the red carpet.

See Cardi’s post below.

