Cardi B Calls Casey Anthony a ‘Disgrace of a Mother’ After Docuseries Release

Cardi B is the latest to speak out following the release of the Peacock docuseries on the Casey Anthony trial, in which the then 25-year-old pled and was determined not guilty to the first degree murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee.

“I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it, turn it, toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted on Monday (Dec. 5). “I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!!”

In July 2008, three-year-old Caylee was reported missing by Casey’s mother, Cindy, who called authorities after she hadn’t seen the toddler for 31 days. Casey lied to detectives, telling them Caylee had been kidnapped by a nanny. On December 11, 2008, Caylee’s skeletal remains were found with a blanket inside a laundry bag near the Anthony family’s house.

The trial in 2011 lasted six weeks, and the jury found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

According to the Peacock docuseries’ description, “Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. “There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.”