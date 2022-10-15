Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Gift From Beyonce

Beyoncé sent a beautiful birthday card and gift to Cardi B, who celebrated her 30th birthday this week.

Cardi B shared a look at some pretty flowers to her Instagram Stories on Friday (Oct. 14), a few days after her Oct. 11 birthday. On top of the gift was a card opened to reveal a sweet message inside, which Beyoncé simply signed with “B.”

Bey’s note on the card said: “Cardi, Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God Bless, B.”

“B—!!! Thank you @beyonce,” wrote Cardi, who rang in her 30th on Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed party at Los Angeles. Husband Offset, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Jamie Foxx were among the stars who took part in the festivities.

Offset gifted his wife a rare Richard Mille watch.

“Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids,” she said earlier this week.

Last month, Beyoncé sent Cardi a handwritten note across the top of a vinyl copy of her Renaissance album. Cardi said she was going to preserve it “in a glass frame with laser beams on it.”

“To: Cardi B,” Bey had written. “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé.”

Check out Cardi’s latest Instagram Story about Beyoncé here, and see the clip embedded in the fan tweet below.