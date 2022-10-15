×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Gift From Beyonce

"B---!!! Thank you @beyonce," wrote Cardi, who rang in her 30th birthday on Tuesday.

Cardi B
Cardi B speaks on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, Calif. Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

Beyoncé sent a beautiful birthday card and gift to Cardi B, who celebrated her 30th birthday this week.

Cardi B shared a look at some pretty flowers to her Instagram Stories on Friday (Oct. 14), a few days after her Oct. 11 birthday. On top of the gift was a card opened to reveal a sweet message inside, which Beyoncé simply signed with “B.”

Bey’s note on the card said: “Cardi, Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God Bless, B.”

Related

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Says After 'SNL' 'I Really Gotta Take a Break'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Beyonce Knowles

Cardi B

See latest videos, charts and news

“B—!!! Thank you @beyonce,” wrote Cardi, who rang in her 30th on Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed party at Los Angeles. Husband Offset, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Jamie Foxx were among the stars who took part in the festivities.

Offset gifted his wife a rare Richard Mille watch.

“Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids,” she said earlier this week.

Last month, Beyoncé sent Cardi a handwritten note across the top of a vinyl copy of her Renaissance album. Cardi said she was going to preserve it “in a glass frame with laser beams on it.”

“To: Cardi B,” Bey had written. “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé.”

Check out Cardi’s latest Instagram Story about Beyoncé here, and see the clip embedded in the fan tweet below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad