Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors of Met Gala Drama With Billie Eilish: ‘Billie Is My F—in Baby’

Cardi B at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

There is no bad blood between Cardi B and Billie Eilish, and there are receipts to prove it.

On Tuesday (May 3), the “Ocean Eyes” singer got flak online when a clip of her at the rapper’s Met Gala afterparty went viral for the wrong reasons. In the video, Cardi kicked off the festivities, telling attendees, “Tonight we’re gonna have fun, make sure y’all get y’all drinks, make sure y’all get y’all little –,” the rapper cuts off in the video, suggestively holding her finger to her nose. The video clip then cuts to Eilish looking in Cardi’s general direction and telling a friend, “[She’s] so weird,” without additional context of their conversation.

But according to Cardi and Eilish, this narrative is entirely false. The two later discussed the video in question via Instagram voice messages, in which the 20-year-old explained what she really meant by the comment. Cardi then shared the exchange to her Twitter account to clear up the rumored drama.

“Oh my god I was so worried that you were going to see that. I was f—ing calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving your their phones into your a–! And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'” Eilish says in the audio clip. The “WAP” rapper replied, “The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand you’re my baby.”

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” the 29-year-old captioned their exchange. “Two, Ocean Eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f—in baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

See the exchange below.