Cardi B Rocks a Bikini Top and Furry Boots in New Photos: ‘I Look Like Sex’

Cardi B sent the Internet into a frenzy on Tuesday (June 7) when she shared a series of stylish photos to Twitter.

In the snaps, the “I Like It” rapper is seen in a satin blue bikini, complete with furry platform boots in a matching color that rise all the way up to her hips. For accessories, Cardi opted for big black shades and a puffy beige vest with a hood. “I look like SEX,” she captioned the photos.

I look like SEX pic.twitter.com/nr3LQgBEAS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 7, 2022

In the photos, her massive tattoo that stems from her back and runs all the way down her thigh is on full display. In June 2020, Cardi gave the tattoo a revamp, sharing a side-to-side before and after photos via Instagram of her ink, with the refurbished tat looking a lot brighter, more detailed and overall way better.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,” Cardi captioned the photo, thanking tattoo artist Jamie Schene.

Cardi is also fresh off celebrating her baby son Wave’s nine-month birthday. “Happy 9 months Wave!! My baby growing too fast on me,” she captioned an adorable photo of the toddler on social media. Wave, who was born in September, is Cardi and Offset‘s second child together. Big sister Kulture, the couple’s first child together, is three years old. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.