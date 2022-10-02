Cardi B Compares Bad Bunny’s L.A. Stadium Concert to 2022 Super Bowl: ‘There’s More People Here’

Cardi B is very impressed with Bad Bunny‘s concert attendance numbers.

On Saturday (Oct. 1), the reggaeton superstar performed at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles as part of his World’s Hottest Tour, which topped the Billboard Boxscore chart in August, grossing $91.1 million.

During the show, Bad Bunny brought out Cardi for surprise performances of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and the pair’s chart-topping collaboration “I Like It.” The tracks peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

After the concert, Cardi took to social media to share her enthusiasm about Bad Bunny’s success in the touring space. “I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago,” she tweeted. “There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! … Literally artist goal!!!!!”

I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago ..There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! …….Literally artist goal !!!!!🥲🥲🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 2, 2022

Cardi also shared numerous videos of the massive crowd on her Instagram Story. “Wow, amazing!” she says in one clip. “God bless him forever.”

Cardi did indeed attend Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in L.A. with her husband Offset. The all-star couple was spotted in a box during the halftime show, enjoying the halftime show performance featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out fan-captured videos of Cardi’s surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s L.A. concert here and here.