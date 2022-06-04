Cardi B Shares Cute New Photos of 9-Month-Old Baby Wave

Cardi B wears Atelier Versace at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Cardi B is giving fans some updates on her youngest child, baby Wave. The rapper posted a series of new photos of her son to celebrate him turning nine months old.

“Happy 9 months Wave!! My baby growing too fast on me,” she captioned the Instagram post on Saturday (June 4).

In the sweet snapshots, Wave is seen rocking bling and showing off some curls. The images also capture the little one’s adorable eyes.

Wave, who was born in September, is Cardi and Offset‘s second child together. Big sister Kulture, the couple’s first child together, is three years old. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset first shared Wave’s name and a glimpse at his face in April. Of the name choice, Cardi revealed it was Offset who came up with Wave: “I was sold!” she wrote on Twitter. “THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!”

See the latest pictures of Wave on Cardi’s Instagram.