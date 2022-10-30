Cardi B Wants a Third Kid: ‘I Can’t Wait’

Cardi B and Offset have two kids together, and Cardi seems to be planning for a third.

Already a mom to 4-year-old Kulture and 1-year-old Wave, she mused over adding another baby to the family on Twitter Sunday (Oct. 30).

Cardi shared three new photos of baby Wave with fans this weekend, gushing, “My son so fire.”

“I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” the rapper revealed in her tweet.

Fans left supportive messages in the comments, though some suggested that they’d really love to hear a new album before the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker focuses on expanding her family. “Nah sis, we need that album first!” one wrote.

The hip-hop power couple, who got married in 2017 and had a few bumps in the road over the years, welcomed Kulture on July 10, 2018 and Wave on Sept. 4, 2021. Cardi and Offset shared sweet family snapshots to celebrate Wave’s first birthday in September. “I LOVE YOU BIG MAN!!” Offset captioned a gallery on Instagram, which featured a heartwarming video of himself cradling Wave as a newborn.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Offset also has three more children — Jordan, Kody and Kalea — from previous relationships.

See Cardi B’s cute tweet below.