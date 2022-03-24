Cardi B to Guest-Star on ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’: See Her Very Own Viral-Ready Song & Dance

Cardi B‘s love of “Baby Shark” will reach new heights with her upcoming cameo on Baby Shark’s Big Show, Nickelodeon revealed Thursday (March 24) — and she’s bringing her family along for the oceanic voyage.

The rapper will guest-star as Sharki B on the animated preschool series, and she’ll be joined by husband Offset (voicing Offshark) and 3-year-old daughter Kulture (Kulture Shark). According a press release, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” The news was announced Thursday at Nickelodeon’s upfront presentation by Brian Robbins, president & chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon and chief content officer of movies and kids & family for Paramount+.

On the show’s April 15 episode, Baby Shark and his best friend William meet Sharki B and learn “The Seaweed Sway,” the viral song-and-dance craze she created (get a preview below). Ahead of the episode, “The Seaweed Sway” will be included on the compilation album Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, out on all streaming platforms April 8.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! — based on the Pinkfong song “Baby Shark” and its record-shattering dance video — premiered on Nick Jr. in December 2020 with a Christmas special. In addition to the Nickelodeon series, a “Baby Shark” movie is on the way in 2023.

Cardi has been a vocal “Baby Shark” fan since the beginning, posting an Instagram video in January 2019 of her doing a runway walk around a pool set to the viral song. She also tweeted in that same month that then-baby Kulture loved “the whole Baby Shark mixtape” (in addition to some her mom’s songs).

Below, get a preview of Sharki B’s “Seaweed Sway” and the whole family on Baby Shark’s Big Show!, with the episode premiering April 15 at noon on Nickelodeon.

