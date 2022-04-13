Watch Cardi B Perform the Catchy ‘Seaweed Sway’ on ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’: Exclusive Video

Cardi B is diving deep into her love of “Baby Shark” with her upcoming guest-starring role as Sharki B on Nickelodeon’s popular animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show!

On the episode, Cardi’s character, Sharki B, will teach Baby Shark and his best friend William her catchy, viral-ready dance craze “The Seaweed Sway,” before performing it onstage in a clip shared exclusively with Billboard. Check out the next “Baby Shark” earworm below.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Offset See latest videos, charts and news

“Every fishy can do the seaweed sway/ Do it how you want to do it, or do it Sharki B’s way/ You can take a big bite/ Shake your tail or your fins, let’s begin,” Cardi raps in the adorable video, joined by husband Offset (voicing Offshark) and 3-year-old daughter Kulture (Kulture Shark).

According to a press release, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.”

Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which is based on the Pinkfong song “Baby Shark” and its wildly viral dance video, premiered on Nick Jr. back in December 2020 with a Christmas special. In addition to the Nickelodeon series, a “Baby Shark” movie is also on the way in 2023.

The whole episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, starring Cardi B and her family, will premiere Friday at noon on Nickelodeon. Ahead of the episode, listen to “The Seaweed Sway” on the compilation album Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, which is currently out on all streaming platforms.

Watch “The Seaweed Sway” video exclusively via Billboard below.