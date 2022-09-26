Here’s Why Cardi B Is Feuding With Akbar V

Major drama broke out Monday (Sept. 26) between Cardi B and Akbar V.

Tensions between the two rappers seemed to spill over when Cardi began celebrating the music video for “Tomorrow 2,” her new collab with GloRilla, rocketing past 6 million views on YouTube. Seeing that Akbar V was seemingly subtweeting her latest accomplishment, the superstar started responding with tweets of her own, writing, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!”

According to tweets and screenshots, it seems Cardi reached out to Akbar and the two cleared things up privately. However, the situation began to re-escalate when they started trading insults and barbs about having kids, chart success and cheating allegations, with the latter bringing up the rumor that Cardi’s husband Offset had cheated on her with Saweetie. “I hate a h-e that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your sh–!!!” Cardi tweeted in response.

At a certain point, Offset even got involved in the back-and-forth, addressing Akbar’s claim that he had called her by writing, “Bi— that’s not my number, why would I call you when bi— already handling you lame a– h-e.” Akbar’s original tweet was taken down for violating the platform’s rules, seemingly because she had shared what she thought was Offset’s phone number. (“I’m going at it with Mr and Mrs smith,” Akbar clapped back.)

Eventually, Cardi opined that Akbar would try to capitalize off their ongoing Twitter feud, tweeting, “Let’s guess the next step …a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on twitter.”

Read a sampling of Cardi and Akbar’s Twitter feud below.

Count all the times chart data posted u — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I don’t gotta @ I can change a bitch life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

If we said what we said on the phone why keep texting? These all these bitches want …INTERNET SHOWS..I’m done -_- — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield.Stand on your shit!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES https://t.co/auEacrbpUo — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Saucy Santana more harder than bardi hubby he be break dancing and moon walking on concrete like boy sit yo ass down with all that ticking — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

I’m about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day https://t.co/YLzrcZpzBA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I survived that shot bitch …I'm still standing … https://t.co/5r97Y4Wdua — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE …she lie to me? https://t.co/elAnEppIkd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I'm going at it with Mr and Mrs smith 😂😂😂😂😂 — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

Now you know I don’t play bout my sister ,.. go dig you mother up bitch https://t.co/jxEZENpWEr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Since I'm from Atl I'm telling y'all ho lil baby had offset running 😂😂😂😂😂😂😉it was so funny — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

She name dropped about 6 people already all cause she couldn’t stand on her subtweet https://t.co/KzmGFjiSgk — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Like girl 😉stop it @iamcardib u didn't marry a g u married a back up dancer for Whitney Houston 😂 pic.twitter.com/zDQGSINKcb — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022