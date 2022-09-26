Here’s Why Cardi B Is Feuding With Akbar V

Major Twitter drama broke out Monday (Sept. 26) between Cardi B and Akbar V.
Tensions between the two rappers seemed to spill over when Cardi began celebrating the music video for “Tomorrow 2,” her new collab with GloRilla, rocketing past 6 million views on YouTube. Seeing that Akbar V was seemingly subtweeting her latest accomplishment, the superstar started responding with tweets of her own, writing, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!”
According to tweets and screenshots, it seems Cardi reached out to Akbar and the two cleared things up privately. However, the situation began to re-escalate when they started trading insults and barbs about having kids, chart success and cheating allegations, with the latter bringing up the rumor that Cardi’s husband Offset had cheated on her with Saweetie. “I hate a h-e that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your sh–!!!” Cardi tweeted in response.
At a certain point, Offset even got involved in the back-and-forth, addressing Akbar’s claim that he had called her by writing, “Bi— that’s not my number, why would I call you when bi— already handling you lame a– h-e.” Akbar’s original tweet was taken down for violating the platform’s rules, seemingly because she had shared what she thought was Offset’s phone number. (“I’m going at it with Mr and Mrs smith,” Akbar clapped back.)
Eventually, Cardi opined that Akbar would try to capitalize off their ongoing Twitter feud, tweeting, “Let’s guess the next step …a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on twitter.”
Read a sampling of Cardi and Akbar’s Twitter feud below.