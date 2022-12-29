Cardi B Explains Why She’s Willing to Fight Other Women Over a Man

Just hear her out. In a candid video posted to her Twitter Thursday (Dec. 29), Cardi B shed some light on one her more controversial lyrics by explaining which circumstances would definitely compel her to fight “a b—h” over a man if it came to it.

“Don’t mind me, I’m drunk,” smiled the “WAP” rapper, chilling in bed with a super glitzy Playboy bunny necklace on as the video begins. “Nah, I don’t give a f–k. I’ll say it if I’m drunk or not.”

Cardi went on to say that she’d been seeing a lot of tweets from fans sharing that they disagreed with her over a lyric in “Tomorrow 2,” her September-released song with GloRilla. The line in question? “I fight for my b—-es and I’m fightin’ over d–k too.”

“If a b—h goes through your purse and she steals some of your money, you not gonna fight that b—h?” posited the Bronx native in her new video. “Yeah, b—h, you gonna fight for your money, right? So if a n—a is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that s–t, and a b—h go take him from you — you not gonna fight over that d–k?”

“That’s your money,” she added. “You not gonna fight for that? B—h, cause I’m fighting with teeth.”

Then, echoing the sentiment of one of her lyrics in 2021’s “Up” — “Broke boys don’t deserve no p—y” — she concluded the video by saying, “Now if it’s a broke n—a, b—h, I can’t help you. You deserve charges on you. You deserve a whole restraining order.”

“Don’t drag me !!!” Cardi captioned the video.

The Cardi Tries star’s PSA comes on the heels of a trio of throwback photos she tweeted out the day prior. The pictures, as she explained, were taken to promote her 2016 debut mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.

And, speaking of that particular mixtape, Cardi also received good legal news on Thursday. A federal judge refused to overturn her triumph earlier this year in a lawsuit filed against her by a man who claimed he’d suffered harm after his tattoos had been Photoshopped onto the male model on the cover of Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.

Watch Cardi B explain what she meant on “Tomorrow 2” below: