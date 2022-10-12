Cardi B Rings in 30th Birthday With Burlesque-Themed Party in LA

Cardi B rang in her 30th birthday on Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed party at Los Angeles’ Poppy Club.

The superstar arrived with her rapper husband, Offset, by her side. She shined bright like a diamond in a sexy red jeweled corset, feather headdress, garter and strappy red heels that stopped right at her ankle. She paired her getup with red bedazzled gloves, earrings and a matching necklace.

Offset matched his wife’s fiery look by sporting a red tie, glasses, an all-white suit and matching cream-color loafers.

Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Jamie Foxx and Shenseea were among the stars who helped the “Up” rapper celebrate another year around the sun. Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” collaborator GloRilla hit the stage with the birthday girl to rap along to their top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit song.

Last week, Cardi B took to Twitter to reveal the party’s burlesque theme. “I wanna see sexiness,” she told her followers. “It’s gonna be a very sexy show. It’s gonna be amazing; it’s gonna be extravagant,” she added.

Last year, the Bronx native celebrated her 29th birthday with a dancehall theme. Her husband showered his wifey with an array of expensive gifts, including an Eliantte diamond Cuban link chain with a Playboy bunny logo on the centerpiece and smaller bunnies circling the rest of the necklace. The biggest gift, though, was Offset giving Cardi B a new home in the Dominican Republic.

See photos from the party below:

