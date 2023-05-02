Cardi B Talks Met Gala Pressure in Behind-the-Scenes Video: ‘Imagine Competing With Myself’

Cardi B dazzled at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night, descending on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in three separate looks — including in a black-and-white ensemble perfectly fitting with the night’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The “Up” rapper shared the behind-the-scenes of getting ready for the classy look in a video with Vogue, in which she shared details on the origins of her looks and how it tied into the theme of the fashionable evening.

“My inspirations for this look, it’s just Chanel and Karl. It’s a little mix, because if you see the top, it’s giving the infamous Karl suits with the tie, the white collar. Almost like his suit, but not really,” she explained. “At the bottom, if you see the skirt it has the camellias, which is the flower. So yeah, it’s just a little bit of everything. It’s representing the house of Chanel and Karl. Karl is so infamous for his gray hair.”

Though Cardi has had a showstopping look every time she’s attended the ceremony, she admitted that nerves still get the best of her. “Every single time that I got to the Met, it’s fun of course. … After my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow,” she said, adding, “Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it’s so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening.”

The 30-year-old was then asked what she would tell Lagerfeld if she had the chance to speak with him in person. “I would’ve told him I need a discount at the Chanel store. And tell him that he’s amazing and iconic. Like you’re so iconic that they’re making a Met Gala representing you, honoring you. I know he’s smiling.”

See Cardi’s behind-the-scenes video with Vogue in the video above.