Cardi B Makes $100K Donation to Bronx School She Attended as a Child

Hometown hero! Cardi B made a surprise visit to her old elementary school on Tuesday (Sept. 13) to announce that she would be donating $100,000 to the institution.

The rapper sent adorable shockwaves through the young student body when she turned up during an assembly, waltzing down the aisle in a bright red dress with a smile on her face as she waved to the kids.

“Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student,” NBC New York reporter Kay Angrum captioned her video of the sweet moment.

Watch Cardi surprise the kids at her old school in the Bronx below.

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

In addition to popping up at her own school, the Grammy winner has stayed busy with her family since releasing her new single “Hot Sh–,” ringing in son Wave’s 1st birthday with a celebratory and sentimental post on Instagram. The 1-year-old also had a luxury-car-themed birthday bash, which Offset talked about during an appearance last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We do it big for our kids,” Offset said. “We love our kids…At the end of the day, we went through life and we didn’t have the opportunities. I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me.”

Late last month, Cardi won her $4 million defamation case against YouTuber Tasha K, who is now demanding that a federal appeals court overturn the major verdict and claiming the superstar emerged victorious due to a “very lopsided” trial.