Camila Cabello Teams With Willow for Debut Live Performance of ‘Psychofreak’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Camila Cabello returned to Saturday Night Live on April 9 for a pair of mesmerizing performances to promote her latest album, Familia.

For her first performance during the Jake Gyllenhaal-hosted episode, the 25-year-old pop star gave a colorful performance of her uptempo, salsa-infected single “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran. Although the British singer-songwriter didn’t make a cameo, Cabello dazzled viewers with a high-energy performance filled with powerful vocals and brightly colored dancers.

Later in the episode, Cabello brought out special guest Willow Smith for the television debut of their collaborative track “Psychofreak.” The icy performance found Cabello donning a strappy black latex dress with shiny red gloves, while Smith rocked a glittery purple guitar and sported a red coat with thigh-high black leggings. (Willow’s father, Will Smith, was referenced during Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment, during which co-host Colin Jost questioned the actor’s 10-year Oscars ban.)

“OMG I HAD THE BEST F—IN TIME OMG AND I LOVE U @OfficialWillow !!!!!!!!!!!!!” Cabello tweeted after the show.

OMG I HAD THE BEST FUCKIN TIME OMG AND I LOVE U @OfficialWillow !!!!!!!!!!!!! @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/qwHdbrhgNC — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 10, 2022

Cabello is currently promoting her third album, Familia, which arrived on Friday. The singer previously told Billboard that the release is a celebration of her friends and loved ones.

“This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own. It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means,” Cabello says. “Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my [then] partner…it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”

Familia is the follow-up to Cabello’s 2019 release, Romance, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spawned four singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

This marked her second appearance on SNL. The singer made her musical guest debut in October 2019, when Stranger Things star David Harbour hosted.

SNL returns on April 16 with Lizzo making her hosting debut and serving as musical guest for the second time. She first appeared as a musical guest in 2019 alongside host Eddie Murphy.

Watch Cabello's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.